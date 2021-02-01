IDPH offering free COVID-19 testing at several locations in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching multiple mobile testing teams to various locations around the state each week to offer COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Bureau
|February 2 and 5
|Bureau County Health Department
|526 Bureau Valley Pkwy. Princeton
|8am – 4pm
|Greene
|February 1 and 5
|IDOC Roodhouse Work Camp
|US-67 Roodhouse
|8am – 4pm
|Jersey
|February 2 and 4
|Jersey County Health Department
|1307 State Hwy. 109 Jerseyville
|8am – 4pm
|Knox
|February 3
|Northwoods Church
|940 W. Fremont St. Galesburg
|8am – 4pm
|Macon
|February 1, 3, 5
|Decatur Civic Center
|1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur
|8am – 4pm
|McDonough
|February 1 and 4
|WIU Tanner Circle
|740 W. University Dr. Macomb
|8am – 4pm
|Mercer
|February 6
|Mercer County Health Department
|305 W 7th St. Aledo
|8am – 4pm
|Sangamon
|February 6-7
|Sangamon County East Complex
|2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy. Springfield
|8am – 4pm
|Schuyler
|February 3
|First United Methodist Church
|210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville
|8am – 4pm
|Vermilion
|February 6-7
|Vermilion County Health Department
|200 S. College St. Danville
|8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. You can check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.