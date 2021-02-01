The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
IDPH offering free COVID-19 testing at several locations in central Illinois

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching multiple mobile testing teams to various locations around the state each week to offer COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.  There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.  However, insurance is not required.  Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.  Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTYDATELOCATIONADDRESSHOURS
BureauFebruary 2 and 5Bureau County Health Department526 Bureau Valley Pkwy. Princeton8am – 4pm
GreeneFebruary 1 and 5IDOC Roodhouse Work CampUS-67 Roodhouse8am – 4pm
JerseyFebruary 2 and 4Jersey County Health Department1307 State Hwy. 109 Jerseyville8am – 4pm
KnoxFebruary 3Northwoods Church940 W. Fremont St. Galesburg8am – 4pm
MaconFebruary 1, 3, 5Decatur Civic Center1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur8am – 4pm
McDonoughFebruary 1 and 4WIU Tanner Circle740 W. University Dr. Macomb8am – 4pm
MercerFebruary 6Mercer County Health Department305 W 7th St. Aledo8am – 4pm
SangamonFebruary 6-7Sangamon County East Complex2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy. Springfield8am – 4pm
SchuylerFebruary 3First United Methodist Church210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville8am – 4pm
VermilionFebruary 6-7Vermilion County Health Department200 S. College St. Danville8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. You can check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.

