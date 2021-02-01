IDPH offering free COVID-19 testing at several locations in central Illinois

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching multiple mobile testing teams to various locations around the state each week to offer COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Bureau February 2 and 5 Bureau County Health Department 526 Bureau Valley Pkwy. Princeton 8am – 4pm Greene February 1 and 5 IDOC Roodhouse Work Camp US-67 Roodhouse 8am – 4pm Jersey February 2 and 4 Jersey County Health Department 1307 State Hwy. 109 Jerseyville 8am – 4pm Knox February 3 Northwoods Church 940 W. Fremont St. Galesburg 8am – 4pm Macon February 1, 3, 5 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur 8am – 4pm McDonough February 1 and 4 WIU Tanner Circle 740 W. University Dr. Macomb 8am – 4pm Mercer February 6 Mercer County Health Department 305 W 7th St. Aledo 8am – 4pm Sangamon February 6-7 Sangamon County East Complex 2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy. Springfield 8am – 4pm Schuyler February 3 First United Methodist Church 210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville 8am – 4pm Vermilion February 6-7 Vermilion County Health Department 200 S. College St. Danville 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. You can check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.