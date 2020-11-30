IDPH offering COVID-testing at several locations in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State COIVD-testing teams will be at various locations throughout central Illinois in the coming weeks.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Additionally, there’s no cost to people for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. Insurance is not required.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Clark December 6 Clark County Health Department 997 N. York St. Martinsville 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Coles December 2 Eastern Illinois University Lantz Fieldhouse Charleston 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Edgar December 1 Edgard County Health Department 502 Shaw Ave. Paris 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Greene December 4 Illinois Department of Corrections US 67 South Roodhouse 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fulton November 30 Avon City Hall 102 S. Main St. Avon 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. December 1 Astoria City Square Pearl St. and Broadway Astoria 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Macon November 30 – December 6 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. McDonough December 2-3 Western Illinois University – Q Lot Tanner Circle, 740 W. University Dr., Macomb 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. McLean December 4 Ferrero Bloomington 2501 Biech Rd. Bloomington 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Piatt December 5 Piatt County Health Department 1020 S. Market St. Monticello 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sangamon November 30 Sangamon County Health Department 2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield 8 am – 4 pm

Site locations are subject to change. You can check IDPH’s website for the most up-to-date information on mobile COVID-testing locations.