IDPH offering COVID-testing at several locations in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State COIVD-testing teams will be at various locations throughout central Illinois in the coming weeks.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Additionally, there’s no cost to people for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. Insurance is not required.

COUNTYDATELOCATIONADDRESSHOURS
ClarkDecember 6Clark County Health Department997 N.  York St. Martinsville8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ColesDecember 2Eastern Illinois UniversityLantz Fieldhouse Charleston9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
EdgarDecember 1Edgard County Health Department502 Shaw Ave. Paris8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
GreeneDecember 4Illinois Department of CorrectionsUS 67 South Roodhouse8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
FultonNovember 30Avon City Hall102 S. Main St. Avon8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
December 1Astoria City SquarePearl St. and Broadway Astoria8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
MaconNovember 30 – December 6Decatur Civic Center1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
McDonoughDecember 2-3Western Illinois University – Q LotTanner Circle, 740 W. University Dr., Macomb8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
McLeanDecember 4Ferrero Bloomington2501 Biech Rd. Bloomington8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
PiattDecember 5Piatt County Health Department1020 S. Market St. Monticello8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
SangamonNovember 30Sangamon County Health Department2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield8 am – 4 pm

Site locations are subject to change.  You can check IDPH’s website for the most up-to-date information on mobile COVID-testing locations.

