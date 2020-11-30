IDPH offering COVID-testing at several locations in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State COIVD-testing teams will be at various locations throughout central Illinois in the coming weeks.
A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Additionally, there’s no cost to people for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. Insurance is not required.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Clark
|December 6
|Clark County Health Department
|997 N. York St. Martinsville
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Coles
|December 2
|Eastern Illinois University
|Lantz Fieldhouse Charleston
|9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Edgar
|December 1
|Edgard County Health Department
|502 Shaw Ave. Paris
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Greene
|December 4
|Illinois Department of Corrections
|US 67 South Roodhouse
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Fulton
|November 30
|Avon City Hall
|102 S. Main St. Avon
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|December 1
|Astoria City Square
|Pearl St. and Broadway Astoria
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Macon
|November 30 – December 6
|Decatur Civic Center
|1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|McDonough
|December 2-3
|Western Illinois University – Q Lot
|Tanner Circle, 740 W. University Dr., Macomb
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|McLean
|December 4
|Ferrero Bloomington
|2501 Biech Rd. Bloomington
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Piatt
|December 5
|Piatt County Health Department
|1020 S. Market St. Monticello
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Sangamon
|November 30
|Sangamon County Health Department
|2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield
|8 am – 4 pm
Site locations are subject to change. You can check IDPH’s website for the most up-to-date information on mobile COVID-testing locations.