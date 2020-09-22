IDPH Mobile COVID-Testing Clinic to return to county

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People will have another chance to get tested for COVID-19 in Vermilion County.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said the Illinois Department of Public Health’s testing clinic will make stops in Georgetown, Hoopeston, and Danville within the next two weeks.

The testing team will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Tuesday, Sept. 29. — Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, 500 West Mulberry Street, Georgetown.

Saturday, Oct. 3. — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange Street, Hoopeston.

Sunday, Oct. 4 — The Vermilion County Health Department, 200 College Street, Danville.

Tests will be administered via nasal swabs, and will be open to adults and children who are Illinois or Indiana residents, with or without symptoms. Results will be available within four to seven days.

There is no cost for testing, but your insurance information may be collecting for billing. Insurance is not required, and no appointment is needed.

Vermilion County Health Department

217-431-2662. ext. 243