SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is using the Illinois State Fairgrounds as a COVID-19 testing site.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said IDPH is providing free testing on Wednesdays throughout August.

Those wishing to get tested are asked to enter Gate 6. They will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone can get tested; no symptoms or contact required.

For a list of other COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield, click here.