IDPH bringing mobile COVID-testing team to county

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is holding a community drive-though and walk-up COVID-testing site in Monticello next month.

It’s set from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and will be located at the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, 1020 S. Market St., Monticello.

Tests will be conducted via nasal swabs. A press release says you will be called with results within 4-7 days.

People are asked to bring an insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.

You can still get tested even if you are not symptomatic.

