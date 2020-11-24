IDPH bringing mobile COVID-testing team to county

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is holding a community drive-though and walk-up COVID-testing site in Monticello next month.

It’s set from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and will be located at the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, 1020 S. Market St., Monticello.

Tests will be conducted via nasal swabs. A press release says you will be called with results within 4-7 days.

People are asked to bring an insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.

You can still get tested even if you are not symptomatic.