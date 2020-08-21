IDPH adds to warning level counties

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health added to their list of counties at warning levels for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said there are now 20 counties at warning levels. Those counties include: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Whiteside, Will and Williamson.

Officials said these counties saw “cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.”

Health officials said they are seeing people not social distancing or using face masks. “Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses, or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts.”

Several counties are taking action to help slow the spread of the virus, including increased testing in communities and mask campaigns.

IDPH uses several indicators to determine if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activities or if they are at a warning level. For a list of those indicators, click here.