ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA)-- One community in Central Illinois is remembering a high school senior who passed away. The coroner confirmed 18-year-old Devon Mikuleza drowned in a pond last night. He recently graduated from Rochester High School.

Family and friends in Rochester are remembering Mikuleza. Rochester Schools Superintendent Dan Cox said he just graduated Memorial Day weekend. Making today all the more sad for his classmates and friends.