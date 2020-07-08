IDPH: 980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 36 deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State health officials announced Wednesday that 36 people, including two Champaign County residents, have died after testing positive for COVID-19, as well as 980 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The release stated two men in Champaign County, both in their 70s, have died. Other confirmed deaths include:

Cook County: A man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, four men in their 70s, two women in their 80s, and two men in their 80s.

DuPage County: A woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 80s.

Kane County: Two men in their 70s and two women in their 80s.

Lake County: A woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.

McHenry County: Two women in their 70s.

McLean County: A woman in her 70s.

St. Clair County: A woman in her 30s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

Winnebago County: Two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 90s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported a total of 149,432 cases, as well as 7,099 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Case ages ranged from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Laboratories have reported 32,742 specimens for a total of 1,842,576 in the past 24 hours. The initial seven-day positive rate between July 1 – July 7 was 2.6%.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,518 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 331 were in intensive care units and 151 were on ventilators.

The IDPH reports both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”