IDPH: 965 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Sunday 965 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Illinois, along with six additional deaths.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said in Cook County, two men in their 40s and a woman in her 90s have died. In St. Clair County, a man in his 80s died. A woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s died in Will County.

IDPH has recorded a total of 161,575 cases of the virus, as well as 7,295 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Ages of the cases range from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Laboratories have reported 32,113 specimens for a total of 2,244,511. IDPH added the preliminary positivity rate for the week of July 12 – July 18 was 2.9%.

As of Saturday night, 1,356 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, and 320 were in intensive care units. Of those, 132 were on ventilators.

The release also stated IPHD will report both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, per guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”