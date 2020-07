ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 955 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 23 additional deaths.

Officials said there are a total of 163,703 cases, including 7,324 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,745 specimens for a total of 2,308,854.

As of Monday night, there were 1,466 residents with the virus that were in the hospital. Of those patients, 320 were in the ICU and 142 were on ventilators.