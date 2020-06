ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Governor Pritzker announced Thursday all regions in the state will be able to move to Phase 4 on Friday.

He said all regions met the benchmarks to make the move. Those include reductions in positive rates, hospital admissions and hospital surge capacity availability. The governor's office said "on a statewide level, Illinois flattened the curve, passed the peak and saw a sustained decline in key metrics since the coronavirus pandemic began." They also said the 7-day rolling averages in the state are showing declines in cases, deaths, positivities and COVID-related hospitalizations.