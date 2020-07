SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Moultrie County Health Department (MCHD) has confirmed the 18th case of the novel coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19). The patient is a female in her teens and is recovering in isolation.

Public health officials are notifying all close contacts. To date, 1,170 county residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 18 have been confirmed positive and 16 have been released from isolation.