IDPH: 707 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 707 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 25 additional deaths.

Officials said there are a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,446 specimens for a total of 2,041,440.

As of Monday night, 1,416 residents with the virus were in the hospital. Of those cases, 333 were in the ICU and 126 were on ventilators.

According to the IDPH website, the current recovery rate is 94 percent.