SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- Doctors around the nation are voicing concerns about people delaying the care they need due to COVID-19. Central Illinois is no exception. Now, emergency personnel in one city said they are getting more emergency calls about health issues that could turn deadly if they are put off too long.

Springfield Fire Department Chief Allen Reyne said 911 emergency calls were down in March and April but emergency medical calls concerning major heart issues are going up.