ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 658 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 23 additional deaths.

Officials said Monday’s reported numbers bring the state’s total to 128,415 COVID-19 cases, including 5,924 deaths in 101 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873.

Additionally, IDPH said they are now reporting both confirmed and probably cases and deaths on their website.