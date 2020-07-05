IDPH: 639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 639 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, including six additional deaths.

A Sunday press release from IDPH stated one of those six cases included a man in his 90s, also a Champaign County resident.

Julie Pryde, Champaign County Public Health Administrator, said in a phone interview Sunday the man had underlying health conditions.

The remaining COVID-related deaths reported were Cook County residents, including a man and a woman, both in their 60s, two women in their 80s, and one man in his 80s.

IDPH has reported a total of 147,251 cases, including 7,020 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Ages of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

“Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,235 specimens for a total of 1,761,706,” the release stated, adding the one-week positivity rate for Illinois between June 28 – July 4 was 2.6%.

The release also stated IPHD will report both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, per guidance provided from the Cetners for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”