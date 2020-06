ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The Executive Committee at the University of Illinois approved a plan allowing high school students to apply for undergraduate programs at two of their schools without taking a standardized test.

Officials said this would apply for students applying for fall 2021 at the University of Illinois at Chicago and UIS. The universities requested the change because "large numbers of high school students have not been able to take standardized tests due to school closures and state-level restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic." They said SAT and ACT test administrations had been canceled since March.