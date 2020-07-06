IDPH: 614 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 6 deaths

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Monday 614 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths, including two Champaign County residents.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, both of Champaign County, have died after testing positive for the virus.

Three more deaths were reported in Cook County, including two men in their 60s and a woman in her 80s. A woman in her 90s also died in DeKalb County.

The IDPH has reported a total of 147,865 cases, as well as 7,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Ages of cases have ranged from younger to one to older than 100 years. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,145 specimens for a total of 1,782,840.

Between June 29 and July 5, the preliminary one-week positivity rate for cases in Illinois was 2.6%.

The release also stated IPHD will report both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, per guidance provided from the Cetners for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”