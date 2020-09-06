IDPH: 5 deaths, 1,403 COVID-19 cases confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday the state is nearing 250,000 reported cases of coronavirus.

A press release from IDPH said 1,403 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, in addition to five deaths.

In Cook County, two women have died with the virus — one in her 60s and another in her 70s. In Jefferson County, a man in his 80s has died.

Then in Morgan County, a woman in her 70s died. A man in his 80s has died in Pike county.

IDPH has reported a total of 249,580 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 8,174 deaths. The state-wide positivity rate from Aug. 30 — Sept. 5. was 4.04%.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 46,496 specimens for a total of 4,418,372.

As of Saturday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 356 patients were in intensive care units and 134 patients were on ventilators.