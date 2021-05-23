IDPH: 48% of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Sunday that almost half of all adult residents of Illinois fully are vaccinated for coronavirus.

In a press release, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said 943 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, plus 24 additional deaths. 

The release adds that 65% of adults in Illinois have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Two deaths linked with COVID-19 were reported in central Illinois. In Ford County, a man in his 90s died. In Macon County, a woman in her 70s died.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,375,508 cases and 22,623 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267.  As of Saturday night, 1,417 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.2%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 75,546 doses.  On Saturday, 60,746 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story