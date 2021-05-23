IDPH: 48% of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Sunday that almost half of all adult residents of Illinois fully are vaccinated for coronavirus.

In a press release, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said 943 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, plus 24 additional deaths.

The release adds that 65% of adults in Illinois have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Two deaths linked with COVID-19 were reported in central Illinois. In Ford County, a man in his 90s died. In Macon County, a woman in her 70s died.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,375,508 cases and 22,623 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267. As of Saturday night, 1,417 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 75,546 doses. On Saturday, 60,746 doses were reported administered in Illinois.