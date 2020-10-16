IDPH: 4,554 new COVID-19 cases; 38 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,554 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 38 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included five central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Christian County women in their 80s and 90s

Two women from Clay County in their 50s and 80s

A Sangamon County woman in her 80s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 5.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768.”

Throughout the state, there is a total of 336,174 COVID-19 cases, including 9,165 deaths.

As of Thursday night, there are 2,016 people in Illinois that are hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 410 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.