IDPH: 4,342 new COVID-19 cases; 69 additional deaths

Coronavirus
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,342 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, including 69 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included eight central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • One Christian County woman in her 80s
  • Two Ford County residents: One man in his 50s and one woman in her 90s
  • A Macon County woman in her 90s
  • One Sangamon County man in his 80s
  • Two Shelby County residents: One woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s
  • A Vermilion County woman in her 70s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 14 – October 20 is 5.7%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,791 specimens for a total of 6,950,105.”

In total, IDPH said there are 355,217 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 9,345 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,338 people throughout Illinois that were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 502 were in the ICU and 194 were on ventilators.

