IDPH: 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Sunday it has tracked 344,048 total reported cases of coronavirus.

An IDPH press release Sunday announced 4,245 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, in addition to 22 deaths.

The following counties reported fatal cases:

  • Adams County: A man in his 90s.
  • Cook County: A man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s, and three women in their 80s.
  • Kane County: A man in his 70s.
  • Lake County: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
  • Macoupin County: A woman in her 70s.
  • Peoria County: A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
  • Pike County: A woman in her 90s and a woman over the age of 100.
  • St. Clair County: A man in his 60s and a man in his 90s.
  • Tazewell County: A man in his 90s.
  • Warren County: A man in his 80s.
  • Winnebago County: A man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.

A total of 9,214 people from Illinois have died since the start of the pandemic.

The initial positivity rate in the state for the week of October 11 – October 17 is 5.3%. Over the past day hours, laboratories have tested 79,296 specimens for a total of 6,775,553. 

As of Saturday night, 2,012 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19.  Of those, 408 were in intensive care units and 157 were on ventilators.  

