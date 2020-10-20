IDPH: 3,714 new COVID-19 cases; 41 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,714 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 41 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included eight central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

One Macoupin County man in his 80s

A McLean County woman in her 90s

Six Sangamon County residents: Three women and two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s

Additionally, public health stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314.”

According to IDPH, there is a total of 350,875 COVID-19 cases throughout the state, including 9,277 deaths.

As of Monday night, 2,261 people were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 489 were in the ICU and 195 were on ventilators.