IDPH: 2,295 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,295 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 25 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,299 specimens for a total of 3,489,571. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12 – August 18 is 4.4%.”

They also stated there is a total of 211,889 COVID-19 cases, including 7,806 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,519 people in the state with the virus that are hospitalized. Of those patients, 334 were in the ICU and 144 were on ventilators.