IDPH: 2,264 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,264 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 25 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8 – August 14 is 4.1%.”

They also stated Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass resurgence metrics soon. “If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures.”

Officials said the state has a total number of 202,691 COVID-19 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties.

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois with COVID-19 were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 345 were in the ICU and 126 were on ventilators.