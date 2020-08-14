IDPH: 2,264 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,264 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 25 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8 – August 14 is 4.1%.”

They also stated Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass resurgence metrics soon. “If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures.”

Officials said the state has a total number of 202,691 COVID-19 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties.

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois with COVID-19 were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 345 were in the ICU and 126 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020