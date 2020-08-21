IDPH: 2,208 new COVID-19 cases; 24 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,208 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 24 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included a woman in her 80s from Macon County in the list of additional deaths.

Officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 14 – August 20 is 4.3%.”

The state reported a total of 215,929 COVID-19 cases, including 7,857 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Thursday night, there were 1,526 people in the state with the virus that were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 351 were in the ICU and 121 were on ventilators.