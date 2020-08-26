IDPH: 2,157 new COVID-19 cases; 37 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,157 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 37 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included two women, in their 60s and 70s, from Macon County in their list of additional deaths.

Additionally, officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,362 specimens for a total of 3,831,412. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 19 – August 25 is 4.0%.”

There is a total of 225,627 COVID-19 cases, including 7,954 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Tuesday night, officials said there are 1,573 people in the state that are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 350 were in the ICU and 132 were on ventilators.