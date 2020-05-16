IDPH: 2,088 new COVID-19 cases; 74 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday 2,088 new COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as 74 additional deaths.

As of Saturday, Illinois has reached a total count of 92,457 cases, which included 4,129 deaths that have occurred in 100 counties. Ages of those who have tested positive for the virus range from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The release also stated the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ home reported a third resident with COVID-19 has died. A total of 63 individuals have tested positive for the virus at that facility.

According to the release, the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate was 15 percent. Laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens for a total of 561,649.