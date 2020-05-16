COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

IDPH: 2,088 new COVID-19 cases; 74 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by: Brendan Denison

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday 2,088 new COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as 74 additional deaths.

As of Saturday, Illinois has reached a total count of 92,457 cases, which included 4,129 deaths that have occurred in 100 counties. Ages of those who have tested positive for the virus range from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The release also stated the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ home reported a third resident with COVID-19 has died. A total of 63 individuals have tested positive for the virus at that facility.

According to the release, the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate was 15 percent. Laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens for a total of 561,649.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.