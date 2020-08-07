IDPH: 2,084 new COVID-19 cases; 21 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,084 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 21 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,869 specimens for a total of 2,984,618. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 31 – August 6 is 4.1%.”

There is a total of 190,508 COVID-19 cases, including 7,613 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Thursday night, 1,486 people in Illinois with the virus were in the hospital. Of those patients, 333 were in the ICU while 125 were on ventilators.