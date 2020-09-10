IDPH: 1,953 new COVID-19 cases; 28 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 28 additional deaths.

In their list of additional deaths, IDPH officials included a woman in her 50s from Christian County, a man in his 80s from Edgar County, a man in his 80s from Ford County, a man in his 70s from McLean County and a man in his 40s from Sangamon County.

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,982 specimens for a total of 4,575,721. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3 – September 9 is 3.8%.”

There is a total of 255,643 COVID-19 cases, including 8,242 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 346 were in the ICU and 141 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020