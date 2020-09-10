IDPH: 1,953 new COVID-19 cases; 28 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 28 additional deaths.

In their list of additional deaths, IDPH officials included a woman in her 50s from Christian County, a man in his 80s from Edgar County, a man in his 80s from Ford County, a man in his 70s from McLean County and a man in his 40s from Sangamon County.

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,982 specimens for a total of 4,575,721. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3 – September 9 is 3.8%.”

There is a total of 255,643 COVID-19 cases, including 8,242 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 346 were in the ICU and 141 were on ventilators.