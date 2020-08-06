IDPH: 1,953 new COVID-19 cases; 21 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 21 additional deaths.

In a release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,749. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30 – August 5 is 4.0%.”

On Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 188,424 COVID-19 cases, including 7,594 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, 1,517 residents with the virus were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 346 were in the ICU and 132 were on ventilators.