IDPH: 1,941 new COVID-19 cases; 21 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 21 additional deaths.

In a release, officials said there are a total of 178,837 COVID-19 cases, including 7,495 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,782 specimens for a total of 2,699,568.

As of Thursday night, 1,369 residents with the virus were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 346 were in the ICU and 148 were on ventilators.