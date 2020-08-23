IDPH: 1,893 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State health officials announced Sunday five Cook County residents and one from Iroquois County who were COVID-positive have died.

The latest press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said 1,893 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

In Iroquois County, a man in his 60s died. In Cook County, a man and a woman in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s have died.

IDPH has recorded a total of 220,178 cases and 7,880 deaths in the state. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 54,351 specimens for a total of 3,704,036.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate was 4.2% from August 16 – August 22. As of Saturday night, 1,449 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19 — that includes 339 patients who were in intensive care units and 117 who needed ventilators.