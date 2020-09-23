IDPH: 1,848 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19; 22 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,848 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.

Those include:

Christian County: 1 female 60s

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Douglas County: 1 male 60s

• Franklin County: 1 male 80s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

• Lake County: 1 male 40s

• Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

• Peoria County: 1 male 70s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 90s

• Will County: 1 male 90s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. As of last night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.