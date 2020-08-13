IDPH: 1,834 new COVID-19 cases; 24 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,834 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 24 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,006 specimens for a total of 3,235,807. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6 – August 12 is 4.0%.”

Officials stated there is a total of 200,427 COVID-19 cases, including 7,696 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, officials said 1,628 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 383 were in the ICU and 127 were on ventilators.