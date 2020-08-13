IDPH: 1,834 new COVID-19 cases; 24 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,834 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 24 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,006 specimens for a total of 3,235,807.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6 – August 12 is 4.0%.”

Officials stated there is a total of 200,427 COVID-19 cases, including 7,696 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, officials said 1,628 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 383 were in the ICU and 127 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020