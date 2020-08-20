IDPH: 1,832 new COVID-19 cases; 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,832 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 27 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials listed a man in his 50s from Champaign County and a man in his 80s from DeWitt County in the additional deaths on Thursday.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,612 specimens for a total of 3,541,183. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 13 – August 19 is 4.4%”

There is a total of 213,721 COVID-19 cases, including 7,833 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, 1,519 people in the state with the virus were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 357 were in the ICU and 124 were on ventilators.