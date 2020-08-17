IDPH: 1,773 new COVID-19 cases; 12 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,246 specimens for a total of 3,405,097. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 10 – August 16 is 4.2%.”

In total, there are 207,854 COVID-19 cases, including 7,756 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Sunday night, 1,544 people in the state with COVID-19 were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 340 were in the ICU and 126 were on ventilators.