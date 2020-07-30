IDPH: 1,772 new COVID-19 cases; 18 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,772 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 18 additional deaths.

In a release, IDPH officials said a woman in her 90s from Champaign County was one of the 18 additional deaths. Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials said she had underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday, IDPH officials said there are a total of 176,896 cases, including 7,478 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,134 specimens for a total of 2,649,786.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,452 residents with the virus that were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 353 were in the ICU and 149 were on ventilators.