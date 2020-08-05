IDPH: 1,759 new COVID-19 cases; 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,759 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 30 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said there is a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 specimens for a total of 2,896,063. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29 – August 4 is 3.9%.”

As of Tuesday night, officials said there are 1,552 people in the state with COVID-19 that are hospitalized. Of those patients, 368 were in the ICU and 129 were on ventilators.