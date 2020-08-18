IDPH: 1,740 COVID-19 cases; 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,740 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 27 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 specimens for a total of 3,439,272. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 11 – August 17 is 4.3%.”

In total, there are 209,594 COVID-19 cases, including 7,782 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, officials said there are 1,510 people in the state with COVID-19 that were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 335 were in the ICU and 128 were on ventilators.