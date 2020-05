SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday 1,734 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 51 additional deaths.

As of Sunday, Illinois has reached a total count of 94,191 cases, including 4,177 deaths. Ages of those who have tested positive for the virus range from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have processed 20,295 tests for a total of 581,944.