IDPH: 1,707 new COVID-19 cases; 24 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 24 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,510 specimens for a total of 3,875,922.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 20 – August 26 is 4.1%.”

IDPH officials said there is a total of 227,334 COVID-19 cases, including 7,977 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,631 people in the state reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 390 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.

