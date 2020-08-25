IDPH: 1,680 new COVID-19 cases; 29 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,680 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 29 additional deaths.

IDPH officials listed a man in his 80s from Vermilion County among the additional deaths.

In a news release, officials stated,”Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,859 specimens for a total of 3,781,050. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 18 – August 24 is 4.1%.”

There is a total of 223,470 COVID-19 cases, including 7,917 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, 1,549 people in the state with the virus were reported as in the hospital. Of those patients, 345 were in the ICU and 135 were on ventilators.