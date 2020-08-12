IDPH: 1,645 new COVID-19 cases; 16 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,645 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 16 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,098 specimens for a total of 3,189,801. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 5 – August 11 is 4.1%.”

There is a total of 198,593 cases, including 7,672 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Tuesday night, 1,525 people in Illinois with the virus were hospitalized. Of those patients, 357 were in the ICU while 129 were on ventilators.