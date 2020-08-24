IDPH: 1,612 new COVID-19 cases; 8 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including eight additional deaths.

IDPH officials listed a woman in her 80s from Iroquois County among the additional deaths.

They also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 17 – August 23 is 4.2%.”

Officials said there is a total of 221,790 COVID-19 cases, including 7,888 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Sunday night, IDPH stated there are 1,529 people in Illinois with the virus that are hospitalized. Of those patients, 334 were in the ICU and 141 were on ventilators.