IDPH: 1,549 new COVID-19 cases; 20 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 20 additional deaths.

Officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,362 specimens for a total of 3,147,703. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%.”

There is a total of 196,948 COVID-19 cases, including 7,657 deaths, in 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, officials said there are 1,459 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 336 were in the ICU and 127 were on ventilators.