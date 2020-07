ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 19 additional deaths.

In a release, officials said there are a total of 168,457 cases, including 7,385 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523.

As of Thursday night, 1,471 residents with the virus were hospitalized. Of those patients, 325 were in the ICU and 115 were on ventilators.