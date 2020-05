ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said there are 1,527 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 104 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total to 115,833 cases, including 5,186 deaths, in 100 counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,993 specimens for a total of 829,966.

Click here to access the Restore Illinois metrics. These metrics show when each region can enter the next phase.