IDPH: 1,492 new COVID-19 cases; 39 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,492 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 39 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials included a woman in her 80s from Christian County, a man in his 70s from Coles County, a man in his 70s from Macon County, a man in his 80s from Moultrie County and a man in his 60s from Vermilion County in the list of additional deaths.

Additionally, officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of 4,087,122.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 24 – August 30 is 4.3%.”

In total, there are 236,515 COVID-19 cases, including 8,064 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people in the state were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 362 were in the ICU and 146 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rooted in Retirement

Your Dime

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020