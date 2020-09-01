IDPH: 1,492 new COVID-19 cases; 39 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,492 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 39 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials included a woman in her 80s from Christian County, a man in his 70s from Coles County, a man in his 70s from Macon County, a man in his 80s from Moultrie County and a man in his 60s from Vermilion County in the list of additional deaths.

Additionally, officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of 4,087,122. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 24 – August 30 is 4.3%.”

In total, there are 236,515 COVID-19 cases, including 8,064 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people in the state were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 362 were in the ICU and 146 were on ventilators.